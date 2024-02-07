Milei publica la "lista negra" de los diputados que permitieron la vuelta a comisión de la Ley "Bases"
07/02/2024
En un mensaje a través de la red social X, la cuenta oficial de la Oficina del Presidente, publicó la lista de diputados nacionales que dieron su consentimiento para que la Ley "Bases", vuelva a comisiones. En ella hace alusión de los diputados que "votaron a favor del pueblo" y "aquellos que votaron contra el pueblo"
El mensaje:
La Oficina del Presidente agradece el compromiso legislativo del bloque Frente PRO, encabezado por Cristian Ritondo, del diputado Miguel Ángel Pichetto, y del sector de la UCR que acompañó el proyecto, así como a todos los diputados que este martes votaron a favor en particular de la “Ley de Bases y Puntos de Partida para la Libertad de los Argentinos”.
También destaca la traición a sus votantes por parte de todos los bloques que le dieron la espalda a sus promesas de campaña por una Argentina distinta. El pueblo jamás olvidará los nombres de aquellos que, pudiendo facilitar las reformas que fueron elegidas por el 56% de los argentinos, decidieron seguir haciéndole el juego a la casta.
Votaron en favor del pueblo:
RITONDO(PRO)
ARABIA(PRO)
ARDOHAIN(PRO)
AVICO(PRO)
BACHEY(PRO)
BALDASSI(PRO)
BESANA(PRO)
BIANCHETTI(PRO)
BONGIOVANNI(PRO)
BRAMBILLA(PRO)
CAPOZZI(PRO)
DE SENSI(PRO)
FERNANDEZ MOLERO(PRO)
FIGUEROA CASAS(PRO)
FINOCCHIARO(PRO)
GIUDICI(PRO)
GONZALEZ(PRO)
IGLESIAS(PRO)
LASPINA(PRO)
LOMBARDI(PRO)
LOSPENNATO(PRO)
MAQUIEYRA(PRO)
MILMAN(PRO)
NUÑEZ(PRO)
QUIROZ(PRO)
RAZZINI(PRO)
AJMECHET(PRO)
RODRIGUEZ MACHADO(PRO)
ROMERO(PRO)
SANTILLI(PRO)
SOTOLANO(PRO)
STEFANI(PRO)
TORTORIELLO(PRO)
VASQUEZ(PRO)
VIDAL(PRO)
YEZA(PRO)
ALMIRON(LLA)
ANSALONI(LLA)
ARANCIBIA RODRIGUEZ(LLA)
ARAUJO(LLA)
ARRIETA(LLA)
BENEDIT(LLA)
BENEGAS LYNCH(LLA)
BONACCI(LLA)
BORNORONI(LLA)
CORREA LLANO(LLA)
D'ALESSANDRO(LLA)
DIEZ(LLA)
EMMA(LLA)
FALCONE(LLA)
FERREYRA(LLA)
GARCIA(LLA)
GONZALEZ(LLA)
HUESEN(LLA)
IBAÑEZ(LLA)
LEMOINE(LLA)
LLANO(LLA)
MARQUEZ(LLA)
MAYORAZ(LLA)
MONTENEGRO(LLA)
MORENO OVALLE(LLA)
OROZCO(LLA)
PAGANO(LLA)
PAULI(LLA)
PELUC(LLA)
PONCE(LLA)
QUINTAR(LLA)
SANTILLAN JUAREZ BRAHIM(LLA)
SANTURIO(LLA)
TREFFINGER(LLA)
VILLAVERDE(LLA)
ZAGO(LLA)
ZAPATA(LLA)
MARTINEZ(LUM)
ESPERT(AL)
OMODEO(Creo)
LOPEZ MURPHY(HCF)
PICHETTO(HCF)
FERNANDEZ, A.(Independencia)
FERNANDEZ, E.(Independencia)
MEDINA(Independencia)
BANFI(UCR)
CAMPERO(UCR)
CARRIZO, S.(UCR)
DE LOREDO(UCR)
MONTI(UCR)
NIERI(UCR)
PICAT(UCR)
VALLEJOS(UCR)
VERASAY(UCR)
Votaron en contra del pueblo:
MASSOT(HCF)
MORCHIO(HCF)
AGOST CARREÑO(HCF)
AVILA(HCF)
BORREGO(HCF)
BRUGGE(HCF)
CAMPAGNOLI(HCF)
DE LA SOTA(HCF)
FEIN(HCF)
FERRARO(HCF)
FRADE(HCF)
GARCIA ARESCA(HCF)
GUTIERREZ(HCF)
KLIPAUKA LEWTAK(HCF)
LOPEZ(HCF)
MONZO(HCF)
OLIVETO LAGO(HCF)
PAULON(HCF)
RANDAZZO(HCF)
STOLBIZER(HCF)
TORRES(HCF)
ARRUA(Innovacion)
CALLETTI(Innovacion)
DOMINGO(Innovacion)
FERNANDEZ(Innovacion)
LLANCAFILO(Innovacion)
OUTES(Innovacion)
RUIZ(Innovacion)
VANCSIK(Innovacion)
VEGA(Innovacion)
ACEVEDO(Por Santa Cruz)
GARRIDO(Por Santa Cruz)
MORENO(PyT)
PICON MARTINEZ(PyT)
AGUIRRE(UCR)
POLINI(UCR)
REYES(UCR)
TETAZ(UCR)
COBOS(UCR)
ANTOLA(UCR)
ARJOL(UCR)
BARLETTA(UCR)
BENEDETTI(UCR)
BROUWER DE KONING(UCR)
CARBAJAL(UCR)
CARRIZO, A.(UCR)
CERVI(UCR)
CIPOLINI(UCR)
COLETTA(UCR)
COLI(UCR)
GALIMBERTI(UCR)
GIORGI(UCR)
JULIANO(UCR)
MANES(UCR)
QUETGLAS(UCR)
RIZZOTTI(UCR)
SANCHEZ(UCR)
SARAPURA(UCR)
TAVELA(UCR)
MACYSZYN(Buenos Aires Libre)
PIPARO(Buenos Aires Libre)
